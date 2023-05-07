There's a popular saying that "it's all fun and games until the cops come out," but for Nicholas Niespodziani and his band, Yacht Rock Revue, the fun was over way before they had to call 911.

During the last weekend of April, he and his rock band were performing with legendary guitarist and singer Kenny Loggins in Fort Worth, Texas and the show went great, Niespodziani tells me in an interview. However, the fun and excitement were cut short after their trailer containing thousands of dollars worth of instruments was stolen outside their hotel overnight.

"We come off the stage, and we're just buzzing; everybody's loving life," he said. "And then, you know, we go to our hotel, and I wake up this morning, the next morning to like 15 texts in a thread about our trailer being stolen."

"I was just like, ‘is this a joke? Is somebody like just trying to make light of this after, you know, such an epic night?’ and it turns out, no," Niespodziani continued. "One of the guys in our crew went downstairs at like six in the morning and was having his coffee and looked out and saw the trailer was missing off of the van. And you know, it was parked right out in front of the hotel where you could see it, it was crazy."

As common as instruments getting stolen, Niespodziani and his bandmates took necessary precautions to ensure their belongings were properly stored and protected, but it was to no avail.

"These guys were super professional who did it," he explained. "I don't think it was their first time stealing a trailer like… we had several mechanisms in place, they were able to like cut the locks off of the trailer hitch, slipped the transmission in the van, tow the van forward like 15 feet so that you get whatever they had in there to hook up the trailer to their hitch and took off from there."

There were even AirTags placed inside the instruments' cases but were removed and thrown away.

"They had some kind of detector for AirTags because we had a few cases that had AirTags in them, and they were able to figure out which cases had air tags and ditch those at a different location," Niespodziani added. "We found our saxophone player's sax in the middle of the street in this neighborhood in Fort Worth, where they had like, emptied it out. There was literally a saxophone in the street and then the AirTag next to it like - it was very advanced. I didn't even know you can do that kind of thing."

All in all, Niespodziani estimates $150,000 worth of instruments and the trailer were taken. However, the stolen item's sentimental estimates are priceless.

"It's a lot more than just the dollars of it," Niespodziani noted.

"There are guitar straps that my dad hand-beaded for me on all of my guitars," he continued. "There was a custom guitar that our guitar player Monkey Boy had just had, he had waited six months to be able to order it from the custom shop with all the specifications that he wanted - exactly like he wanted it and all the digital stuff, there are all these presets that we created, that we're not going to be able to have to recreate on the next set of gear."

Adding even more stress to the Atlanta-based band, the same day their instruments were stolen, they were scheduled to perform in Houston, Texas.

"We were playing a concert in Houston, that was a fundraiser for a cancer research charity," Niespodziani explained. "And we're looking at the schedule, like ‘how do we make this show still happen?’ You know, we don't want to disappoint all these people and be a drag on the charity."

Fortunately, the band made a new friend out of strangers through Paul Beebe of Disco Expressions in Houston.

"I got a phone call from a number I didn't recognize, so I didn't answer, but then I got a text; It was from one of the road managers for [Yacht Rock Revue]," he said. "They were trying to scramble to get gear and get down to Houston and everything to play this gala, and so we said we'd be happy to help because that's a rough situation to be in."

"They say, you know, ‘not only can you use our stuff, but we have a studio, and we have all of this gear that you can use if you need,’ and just anything we needed," Niespodziani added. "They were immediately there for us, which was super cool."

Beebe noted how common it is for instruments to be stolen from musicians due to how hard they are to recover and lucrative a crime it is for thieves.

"The equipment is hard to trace; there's lots of gear out there and if it can be sold easily on the market, it's expensive," he explained. "Guitars can cost thousands of dollars and amplifiers can be thousands of dollars. It's easy to sell it to a pawn shop or online or wherever; it's very easy to shop it around, and it's worth a lot of money."

There are some steps musicians can take, however, to try and prevent instrument theft or at least get them recovered.

"Make sure you get your serial numbers on all your gear, especially guitars, they all have serial numbers on them," Bebee advised. "And you can report those serial numbers. And sometimes you get stuff back, because of that.

"I have a friend who had a guitar stolen out of his car here in Houston, and he reported it to the police, and it showed up in a pawn shop, and he got it back," he continued. "So you can get it back, but if you don't have any sort of way to identify your gear other than ‘it’s a fender strat,' then you're gonna be out of luck."

Regardless, Niespodziani and the rest of YRR are patiently letting the Fort Worth PD continue their investigation. Meanwhile, they are continuing their shows, and taking alternative measures to give fans a wonderful experience; demonstrating true artistry through improvising.

"We're lucky in that we're not just an indie rock band, right?" he said. "Like if this would have happened to us 10 years ago when we were still getting our feet under us, it would have been a crushing blow. But we're, we're lucky in that we've gotten to a point where we can take a hit like this and still be able to play all our shows."

For this reason, Beebe also noted the importance of supporting local artists and live music.

"It's a special thing," he said. "You can watch TV anytime, you can't see a band every time."

Niespodzian echoed similar statements adding while has been encouraged to start a GoFundMe or find a way to raise money and recover from their tragedy, he is just hoping more people will come to see them do what they love.

"I would say if you want to support us just come to our concerts we're playing some shows with Kenny [Loggins] in Austin, and in Houston later this Fall, or Summer, maybe, and then we're doing a headlining show ourselves in San Antonio," he concluded. "Just get some tickets to our shows, and if you see any really nice guitars on Craigslist, that don't look like they should be there (laughs)."

The band has posted a full list of the nearly 250 items stolen in their comments page in a Facebook post

