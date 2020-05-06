How Arizona families are planning trips for summer vacations

As Arizona gradually begins to reopen, and summer draws closer, many families are wondering if they will be able to go on a summer vacation this year during the pandemic.

Travel experts say more people are considering RV road trips this summer as a lot of families may be experiencing cabin fever these days.

Travel experts say people still don’t want to hop on a plane and vacation in far off destination. Instead, many Arizona families are planning road trips.

The CEO of RVshare, Jon Gray, says this past week, Arizona has had the fastest increase in bookings compared to last year.

"The easiest type of trip right now, take where you would stay with you," Gray said.

RELATED: LIVE Blog: Coronavirus in Arizona - Latest case numbers

Businesses are seeing an upward trend in RV rentals in Arizona because Gray says many families don’t want to go too far from home, or travel on a plane.

Advertisement

"In our business, we’re 100% domestic, I think domestic travel will bounce back before international travel bounces back," Gray said, adding, "People are not excited about packing into a plane, [they are] more sensitive about those types of things right now."

Right now, the Grand Canyon and other state and national parks remain closed. But many are hopeful they will open up again within a month.

RELATED: Majority of US workers want to stay remote: Survey

If you’re thinking about a road trip to California right now, make note that its shelter-in-place order goes through May 31st.

Airbnb says you can make reservations in California right now for dates later in the summer. As for Hawaii, that state still has a 14-day mandatory quarantine for all incoming visitors, and vacation rentals are still prohibited.