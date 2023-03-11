How the fall of Silicon Valley Bank will impact hundreds of Arizonans

Silicon Valley Bank, based in California, specializes in start up businesses and went under on March 10. It's being called one of the biggest bank failures in more than a decade.

It sent panic across the tech industry, but how is that threatening jobs in Arizona? For one, there are hundreds of jobs on the line as SVB has had a presence in Tempe since 2012.

With hundreds of employees, the bank specializes in working with tech startups that typically haven’t been able to secure funding from more traditional banks.

The companies relying on SVB are federally insured for up to 250,000.

Arizona State Economics professor Dennis Hoffman calls this a liquidity issue for depositors, but only temporarily.

"Depositors, people that do ordinary transactions with this particular institution, are not going to lose anything," he said.

According to the FDIC, the bank had $209 billion in assets and $175.4 billion in deposits at the time of failure. According to SVB's own filings, a vast majority of their customers had significantly larger sums than the $250,000 FDIC insured limit – money the companies use for anything from payroll to product investment.

"We will get access to $250,000 on Monday. After that, trying to get access to the remaining capital is going to take months. The reality is we can't operate our business without accessing some capital. So our options are basically to go find debt until we can get access to this capital," explained Stefan Kalb, CEO of Shelf Engine.

While over time, those depositors are expected to recoup their money. Investors are not as lucky.

This is all a direct result of customers attempting to withdraw their money from SVB a week prior over concern of the bank’s financial stability. This is what’s commonly referred to in the financial world- as a "bank run."

"More people walked in walking their money than usual because there was a panic, and boom," Hoffman said.

The timeframe could be enough to send these companies into debt, have a problem paying employees, or even force some of them to shut down.

