Human remains found in landfill, Surprise Police say

By
Updated  April 17, 2025 2:07pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A worker at a landfill near 195th Avenue and Deer Valley Road found a body on the morning of April 17.
    • The victim was not identified.
    • Anyone with information should call police at 623-222-8477.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police say human remains have been found in a west Valley landfill.

What we know:

Surprise Police say a worker at a privately-run landfill located near 195th Avenue and Deer Valley Road discovered what appeared to be a body just before 7 a.m. on April 17.

"Surprise Police Department has initiated a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery and is working with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, identify the deceased and notify their next of kin," police said.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-222-8477. You can also email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. You should reference incident number 250403983.

Map of where the landfill is located

The Source

  • The Surprise Police Department

