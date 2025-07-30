Human remains found in Phoenix dumpster over 40 years ago identified as missing teen

article

The Brief On June 10, 1984, partial human remains were found inside a dumpster in an industrial area of Phoenix. The victim was dubbed Del Rey Jane Doe. Over 40 years later, DNA testing has identified the victim as 14-year-old Renee Isabel Nilsson.



Human remains that were found in a Phoenix dumpster more than 40 years ago have been identified as a missing teenager who was murdered.

The backstory:

According to the DNA Doe Project, partial remains were found in a dumpster in an industrial area of Phoenix on June 10, 1984. The victim was believed to be white and 5'4" with brown hair.

"Though she was initially thought to be older, it was later estimated that she was likely 16-18 years old," the DNA Doe Project said in a news release. "It was quickly established that she was a victim of homicide, but investigators were not able to uncover her identity at the time."

Dig deeper:

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office brought the case to the DNA Doe Project in 2023, and a DNA profile for the girl was developed the following year. The girl was dubbed Del Rey Jane Doe.

Familial DNA profiles were developed, linking the unidentified girl to two families.

"They then found a marriage record which showed that a man from one of those families had married a woman from the other family in Los Angeles, California in 1968," the DNA Doe Project said.

Officials learned the couple had one daughter – 14-year-old Renee Isabel Nilsson, who had been reported missing after she left her house to go swimming and never returned.

Two weeks later, Nilsson's body was found in a Phoenix dumpster.

"When her remains were found in 1984, Del Rey Jane Doe was believed to be substantially older than 14. But science has now caught up, with modern forensic anthropology and investigative genetic genealogy finally leading us to Renee," the DNA Doe Project said.

Further DNA testing confirmed that Del Rey Jane Doe was indeed Renee Isabel Nilsson.

What you can do:

Officials say the investigation into Nilsson's murder is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office at 602-506-3322.