Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
3
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Human remains found in Phoenix dumpster over 40 years ago identified as missing teen

By
Updated  July 30, 2025 12:48pm MST
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Renee Isabel Nilsson (DNA Doe Project)

The Brief

    • On June 10, 1984, partial human remains were found inside a dumpster in an industrial area of Phoenix.
    • The victim was dubbed Del Rey Jane Doe.
    • Over 40 years later, DNA testing has identified the victim as 14-year-old Renee Isabel Nilsson.

PHOENIX - Human remains that were found in a Phoenix dumpster more than 40 years ago have been identified as a missing teenager who was murdered.

The backstory:

According to the DNA Doe Project, partial remains were found in a dumpster in an industrial area of Phoenix on June 10, 1984. The victim was believed to be white and 5'4" with brown hair.

"Though she was initially thought to be older, it was later estimated that she was likely 16-18 years old," the DNA Doe Project said in a news release. "It was quickly established that she was a victim of homicide, but investigators were not able to uncover her identity at the time."

Dig deeper:

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office brought the case to the DNA Doe Project in 2023, and a DNA profile for the girl was developed the following year. The girl was dubbed Del Rey Jane Doe.

Familial DNA profiles were developed, linking the unidentified girl to two families. 

"They then found a marriage record which showed that a man from one of those families had married a woman from the other family in Los Angeles, California in 1968," the DNA Doe Project said.

Officials learned the couple had one daughter – 14-year-old Renee Isabel Nilsson, who had been reported missing after she left her house to go swimming and never returned.

Two weeks later, Nilsson's body was found in a Phoenix dumpster.

"When her remains were found in 1984, Del Rey Jane Doe was believed to be substantially older than 14. But science has now caught up, with modern forensic anthropology and investigative genetic genealogy finally leading us to Renee," the DNA Doe Project said.

Further DNA testing confirmed that Del Rey Jane Doe was indeed Renee Isabel Nilsson.

What you can do:

Officials say the investigation into Nilsson's murder is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office at 602-506-3322.

Missing PersonsPhoenixNews