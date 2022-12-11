Expand / Collapse search
Hundreds of skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine

Published 
Updated 6:48PM
Offbeat & Unusual
Associated Press
Image 1 of 5

Three hundred plus skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Clause, and some other holiday characters, take off from the top of the mountain as they take part in the Santa Sunday event at Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine on December 11, 2022.  Money raised by the the event goes towards the River Fund Maine charity. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

NEWRY, Maine (AP) - A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

It wasn’t exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising $7,500 this year for a local charity.

