Hundreds of small pets sent to reptile breeding company, officials with Tucson humane society said

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is updating the investigation into hundreds of small animals that went missing after being transferred to Tucson from its counterpart in San Diego.

Those pets were supposed to be adopted into homes back in August 2023, but officials with the organization say the 323 animals were transferred to a reptile breeding company in Maricopa County called ‘The Fertile Turtle.’ The company sells live and frozen animals for reptile feed.

According to officials, 62 of the pets were returned to its facility, but the other animals remain missing. In light of the recent information, officiald with the SDHS say they will collaborate with its legal advisors to advance both civil and criminal proceedings. Meanwhile, HSSA is also considering legal action.

Following the incident, HSSA's CEO, Steve Farley, was fired from his post, and the organization's COO, Christian Gonzalez, resigned.

Meanwhile, we have been unable to reach "The Fertile Turtle" for comment.