Hundreds of people arrested as part of anti-human trafficking operation: Scottsdale PD

The Brief 202 people were arrested as part of an anti-human trafficking operation, according to Scottsdale Police. The operation took place from Jan. 22 to Feb. 15. A number of other law enforcement agencies also took part in the operation.



Scottsdale Police officials announced on Feb. 20 that hundreds of people have been arrested as part of an anti-human trafficking operation that also involved a number of different law enforcement agencies within Arizona.

What we know:

Per the statement, Scottsdale Police's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT) launched an operation to arrest "sex buyers, child predators and individuals involved with the sex trade and trafficking."

The operation, which took place from Jan. 22 to Feb. 15, resulted in the arrests of 202 people. No children were directly involved in the operation, according to investigators.

What they're saying:

"Charges ranged from child sex trafficking, prostitution, pandering, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and felony flight," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Scottsdale Police said the operation was a multi-agency effort that also included Goodyear Police, Surprise Police, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Pinal County Sheriff's office, the Arizona Attorney General's Office, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Of the 202 arrests made, Scottsdale Police officials said there were 53 felonies and 149 misdemeanors.