Hundreds walk at PanCAN Purplestride event to raise awareness for Pancreatic Cancer patients

With a very low survival rate and no cure, pancreatic cancer is one of the gravest medical diagnoses, but while the statistics are scary, the Phoenix community came together with one unifying message: hope.

Decorated hearts with the names of pancreatic cancer victims were on display, representing their bright light and legacy.

"Pancreatic cancer is a very tough cancer for so many people. Only 13% of pancreatic cancer patients survive past 5 years. Many don’t make it pass the first year," said Rob Panacci, Phoenix affiliate Chairman for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

But Panacci says there is hope.

He would know.

Panacci was recently given good news by his doctor.

What they're saying:

"He told me that I didn’t need to do the scans anymore," said Panacci. "I’m officially cancer-free, so it was very exciting. It’s been a tough five years."

So today, he joined other survivors like Randall Brown.

"I’m walking for pancreatic cancer survivors, researchers, and family members," said Brown.

Brown and Panacci joined hundreds of others walking in the PanCan Purple Stride at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

"It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s now nationwide," said Panacci.

Why you should care:

It's a nationwide event bringing awareness to the widespread disease, touching many here locally, mourning those who have passed.

"We had a recent friend pass away from pancreatic cancer," said walker Paula Brandt.

"It’s very emotional. When I wrote the names down of everyone I know that’s been affected by this–it’s very emotional. I’m glad that we are here to honor the people," said another walker, Sherri Foreman.

Hundreds wearing purple for a purpose: to find a cure.

"We pray that we find one in our lifetime," said Foreman.