Hundreds walk at PanCAN Purplestride event to raise awareness for Pancreatic Cancer patients

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
10
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Hundreds walk at PanCAN Purplestride event to raise awareness for Pancreatic Cancer patients

By
Published  April 26, 2025 2:44pm MST
Health
FOX 10 Phoenix

PanCAN Purplestride raises money to fight cancer

Survivors and supporters gathered in Scottsdale for the PanCAN Purplestride event to raise money and awareness for the dangers of pancreatic cancer. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more.

The Brief

    • The Phoenix community came together to show support for pancreatic cancer awareness.
    • Survivors like Rob Panacci and Randall Brown shared their personal stories of survival.
    • The PanCAN Purplestride event in Scottsdale is a nation-wide event that helps recognize and raise awareness for this widespread, devastating disease.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - With a very low survival rate and no cure, pancreatic cancer is one of the gravest medical diagnoses, but while the statistics are scary, the Phoenix community came together with one unifying message: hope.

Decorated hearts with the names of pancreatic cancer victims were on display, representing their bright light and legacy.

"Pancreatic cancer is a very tough cancer for so many people. Only 13% of pancreatic cancer patients survive past 5 years. Many don’t make it pass the first year," said Rob Panacci, Phoenix affiliate Chairman for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

But Panacci says there is hope.

He would know.

Panacci was recently given good news by his doctor.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

What they're saying:

"He told me that I didn’t need to do the scans anymore," said Panacci. "I’m officially cancer-free, so it was very exciting. It’s been a tough five years." 

So today, he joined other survivors like Randall Brown. 

"I’m walking for pancreatic cancer survivors, researchers, and family members," said Brown.

Brown and Panacci joined hundreds of others walking in the PanCan Purple Stride at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

"It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s now nationwide," said Panacci.

Why you should care:

It's a nationwide event bringing awareness to the widespread disease, touching many here locally, mourning those who have passed.

"We had a recent friend pass away from pancreatic cancer," said walker Paula Brandt.

"It’s very emotional. When I wrote the names down of everyone I know that’s been affected by this–it’s very emotional. I’m glad that we are here to honor the people," said another walker, Sherri Foreman.

Hundreds wearing purple for a purpose: to find a cure.

"We pray that we find one in our lifetime," said Foreman.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by PanCan Purple Stride organizers and people at the event.

HealthScottsdaleNews