Hurricane coverage; tow truck stops wrong-way driver: this week's top stories

Tow truck stops wrong-way driver; deadly shooting | Crime Files
In this week's Crime Files, we're looking at the report of an Arizona tow truck driver who was able to stop a wrong-way driver. Another story we're looking back at is a mother being gunned down in Glendale by a suspect in an apparent random attack.
From the latest hurricane coverage after Milton made landfall in Florida earlier this week, to the harrowing story of a tow truck driver who stopped someone heading the wrong-way on the road, here are this week's top stories.
1. Hurricane Leslie path: Here's where it's headed
Hurricane Leslie was churning in the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 1 storm as of Thursday morning.
2. Hurricane Milton live video: Watch Florida webcams
Here is the view from live cameras up and down the west coast of Florida, from Clearwater to Tampa to Sarasota, revealing Hurricane Milton's damage along the beaches and cities.
3. Tow truck dashcam captures truck driver stopping a wrong-way car
A dashboard camera captured the moment a tow truck driver was able to stop a wrong-way car that was barreling right towards it.
4. Indigenous women hopeful after a woman who disappeared in 1983 is identified through DNA evidence
The body of Lori Long Chase, who went missing in 1983, was finally identified by DNA evidence last month and it has people like her sister hopeful that more missing Indigenous people can find answers through science.
5. Woman shot, killed at Mesa bus stop; suspect arrested
An Arizona family set up a GoFundMe for their mother who police say was gunned down randomly while at a bus stop on Oct. 8. The suspect allegedly admitted to killing her.
6. Man found dead in Starbucks bathroom due to self-inflicted gun shot
A man was found dead in a Starbucks bathroom in Gilbert from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
7. Here’s how much money is needed to be considered middle class in every state
Income levels required to be considered middle-class varied significantly depending on where a person lived, according to the new study.
8. Man shot and killed by police after he was found in the truck of a missing person
The body of a missing Arizona man has been found after an investigation into his disappearance sparked a deadly shootout.
9. Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan suffers recovery setback, undergoes surgery after a fall
Former Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan has suffered a setback in his recovery that requires surgery after fracturing his neck and femur in a fall.
10. 2 Phoenix men arrested in connection to 'professional criminal enterprise'
A sophisticated burglary crew has been arrested for thefts at 9 different Family Dollar stores and one KFC in the Valley.