Hurricane Milton latest; Arizona mom killed in random bus stop shooting | Nightly Roundup

Hurricane Milton; AZ politics | FOX 10 Headlines Oct. 9
Hurricane Milton dominated our headlines on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Second to that was political coverage as we're seeing several high profile politicians make their way over to Arizona, a key battleground state.
From the latest out of Florida as Hurricane Milton makes landfall, to an Arizona mother who police say was killed in a random bus stop shooting, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Hurricane Milton live video: Watch Florida webcams
Here is the view from live cameras up and down the west coast of Florida, from Clearwater to Tampa to Sarasota, as Hurricane Milton moves across the state.
2. Woman shot, killed at Mesa bus stop; suspect arrested
An Arizona family set up a GoFundMe for their mother who police say was gunned down randomly while at a bus stop on Oct. 8. The suspect allegedly admitted to killing her.
3. Ruben Gallego, Kari Lake face off in Arizona Senate debate
Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake met Wednesday for the only debate of the Arizona Senate race, a matchup that comes as voters begin casting ballots in a contest that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate.
4. Video: Dog tied to pole on Tampa interstate rescued as Hurricane Milton draws near
A dog left to fend for himself during Hurricane Milton has been rescued by the Florida Highway Patrol.
5. Meth found inside luggage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Police say two pounds of methamphetamine were found inside luggage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.