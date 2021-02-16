Husky who went missing in Northern Arizona finally home 42 days later

Kronk the Husky from Buckeye escaped while on a family vacation near Arizona Snowbowl, and to the family's surprise, local animal rescue organizations tracked him down and brought him home more than 40 days later.

He first went missing in January when the family from Buckeye went on vacation in Aspen Corner below Arizona Snowbowl.

He had escaped from his owners and that's when Teresa Schumann, the owner of Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue, got involved searching and tracking Kronk.

"We didn’t know where he was coming from. There were so many tracks and directions every time we went out," she said. There were also plenty of sightings of Kronk by the community.

At one point, Schumann and her team got a call about a Husky in the area that turned out to be a false alarm.

Courtesy of Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue

"We raced out, put a trap up, it ended up being a different dog that wasn’t even missing," she said.

Finally, a man said a husky was coming to his home every day to eat his dog’s food. Schumann and her team arrived and after putting out a trap, thanks to the help of Yavapai Humane Trappers and an independent trapper, they finally caught the husky they were looking for on Feb. 15.

"I was in shock until he left to go back to Phoenix. It hadn’t hit me," Schumann said about the rescue.

Kronk is back home in Buckeye with his family Tuesday getting all the pets and love he's missed out on.

Schumann says it's amazing he was even found and survived to tell the tale of his dozens of days out in Northern Arizona. He lived through big snowstorms, sightings with coyotes, and dozens of community members reaching out with stories of sightings miles apart.

Kronk lost about 15 pounds and has very sensitive paws right now, but he is already on some meds from the vet and is back home resting peacefully.