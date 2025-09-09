HVAC worker electrocuted on Tempe roof: FD
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man working on the roof of a medical regency building in Tempe on Sept. 8 has died.
What we know:
On Monday morning, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue, Scottsdale Fire and Phoenix Fire responded to a medical building, in the area of 1800 East 6th Street in Tempe.
"An HVAC worker was servicing the unit when he was electrocuted," Tempe Fire officials wrote, while noting they do not believe foul play was a factor
Officials said an HVAC worker was servicing the unit on the roof of the building
The Source: This information was provided by the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department.