HVAC worker electrocuted on Tempe roof: FD

What we know:

On Monday morning, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue, Scottsdale Fire and Phoenix Fire responded to a medical building, in the area of 1800 East 6th Street in Tempe.

"An HVAC worker was servicing the unit when he was electrocuted," Tempe Fire officials wrote, while noting they do not believe foul play was a factor

