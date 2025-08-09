I-10 EB reopens after deadly three-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Lanes on I-10 eastbound near 24th Street in Phoenix have reopened following a deadly crash on Saturday afternoon.
The Aug. 9 three-car crash happened around 3:15 p.m., shuttering all eastbound lanes for hours, but they reopened just before 8:30 p.m.
Arizona DPS is investigating the crash that killed at least one person.
What we don't know:
DPS did not say what caused the crash.
No names have been released.
Map of the area where the crash happened