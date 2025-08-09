I-10 EB reopens after deadly three-car crash in Phoenix

The Brief After an hours-long closure due to a fatal crash, I-10 eastbound lanes near 24th Street have reopened. Arizona DPS is investigating, saying three cars were involved in the Aug. 9 crash.



Lanes on I-10 eastbound near 24th Street in Phoenix have reopened following a deadly crash on Saturday afternoon.

The Aug. 9 three-car crash happened around 3:15 p.m., shuttering all eastbound lanes for hours, but they reopened just before 8:30 p.m.

Arizona DPS is investigating the crash that killed at least one person.

What we don't know:

DPS did not say what caused the crash.

No names have been released.

Map of the area where the crash happened