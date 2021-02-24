I-10 tunnel in downtown Phoenix getting lighting makeover

One of the relatively few tunnels in Arizona’s highway system is getting a lighting makeover.

The state Department of Transportation has begun replacing high-pressure sodium lights in the Interstate 10 "Deck Park Tunnel" in downtown Phoenix with a modern LED lighting system at a cost of $1.4 million of highway maintenance funding.

ADOT projects that replacing the old system in use since the tunnel opened 30 years ago in August 1990 will save over $175,000 in annual energy savings.

Crews started the work in January and it’s expected to be done by summer during Friday night closures.

Other highway tunnels in Arizona include Queen Creek Tunnel on U.S. 60 near Superior and Mule Pass Tunnel on State Route 80 on the outskirts of Bisbee.

ADOT crews work inside the Deck Park Tunnel on the I-10 in downtown Phoenix. (Arizona Dept. of Transportation)

