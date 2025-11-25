I-17 flex lanes open to ease Thanksgiving traffic for Arizona drivers

The Brief AAA projects nearly 82 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, with the majority driving, coinciding with high traffic volumes on Arizona's I-17. Arizona is utilizing its I-17 flex lanes—an 8-mile reversible system between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point—to ease congestion.



With nearly 82 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, Arizona is relying on its I-17 flex lanes to manage high traffic volumes.

The 8-mile reversible system, located between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point, has received positive reviews from early users seeking to avoid congestion.

Local perspective:

In Arizona, one of the most-traveled holiday roadways, Interstate 17, is offering options for drivers with the opening of the I-17 flex lanes.

The lanes, which run along an 8-mile stretch between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point, were designed to alleviate congestion, a common holiday headache for drivers traveling between the Valley and the High Country.

The flex lanes are operational in only one direction at a time, determined by digital signage. Northbound lanes are open through Saturday, requiring drivers to enter from the left lane and utilize one of the two available lanes.

Southbound lanes, which were closed Tuesday, Nov. 25, are scheduled to open Sunday.

What they're saying:

Early traveler feedback on the new system has been positive.

"Last night we came up to Sedona, and it seemed like traffic was running great, it's just nice to have those extra two lanes," one driver said.

Another traveler noted the benefit of the reversible lanes, saying, "The flex lane was great ... I think they do a pretty good job of switching it up, so great experience in general with the flex lane."

What you can do:

