I-40 crash in Williams: More human remains found in debris

article

The Brief The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said more human remains were found days after a deadly pile-up crash on I-40 in Williams on March 13. The news comes as three South Korean women went missing while on their drive through Arizona on I-40. They were driving a rental BMW SUV, and investigators say a car just like that was found in the burned debris. Two others, Juan Beltran Sanchez and Evelyn Davis, died in the crash.



More human remains were found 10 days after a deadly and fiery pile-up crash on I-40 in Williams.

What we know:

The March 13 crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on I-40 near milepost 159.

Arizona DPS says the crash happened when drivers tried to avoid a "commercial vehicle that jackknifed." That's when another commercial vehicle jackknifed, hit other cars and killed Arizona residents Juan Beltran Sanchez and Evelyn Davis.

Now, on March 24, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) and Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) released a joint statement saying additional human remains were found in the debris of the crash.

"Through continued investigation and collaboration, investigators have confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the collision was a BMW SUV," the statement said. "Additionally, as of March 23, 2025, investigators have discovered more human remains within the debris recovered from the crash scene."

Dig deeper:

The reason the BMW SUV detail is important is because three South Korean women went missing while driving through Arizona on I-40 that same day.

Their names are Kiyeon Lee, 33, Taehee Kim, 59, and Junhee Kim, 54. The women were last known to be traveling from the Grand Canyon area to Las Vegas on March 13.

At the time of their disappearance, CCSO said the family was traveling in a rental car, described as a white 2024 BMW with California license plate no. 9KHN768. At 3:27 p.m. that same day, the BMW was pinged on I-40 outside of Williams near Devil Dog Road.

What they're saying:

"All agencies involved are actively working together to determine whether the remains are those of the South Korean nationals believed to have gone missing in the area at the time of the collision. The intensity and prolonged duration of the fire that ensued during the collision have posed significant challenges for identification efforts. Due to the extent of the damage, the process of identifying the remains requires meticulous examination. The Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office is diligently working to ascertain whether identification is possible. We understand the urgency and the emotional toll this uncertainty places on the families and the public. We kindly ask for patience and understanding as our teams continue to work with care and precision to bring clarity to this heartbreaking situation," the joint statement said.

Map of the area where the crash happened: