Traveling family missing in northern Arizona: CCSO

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help amid a search for three people who were last seen on March 13.

What we know:

Per a flyer posted on the agency's Facebook page on March 19, 23-year-old Kiyeon Lee, 69-year-old Taehee Kim, and 64-year-old Junhee Kim were last known to be traveling from the Grand Canyon area to Las Vegas on March 13.

At the time of their disappearance, officials with CCSO said the family was traveling in a rental vehicle, described as a white 2024 BMW with California license plate number 9KHN768.

"Vehicle GPS information showed the rental vehicle was last on Interstate 40 westbound at approximately [3:27 p.m.] on [March 13]," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Officials with CCSO said while they are aware that a large, multi-car crash happened on March 13 along I-40, they do not know if three were involved in the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the three people's whereabouts should call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at (928) 774-4523 or (800) 338-7888.