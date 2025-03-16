Victims identified in deadly I-40 pile-up crash near Williams

The Brief Juan Beltran Sanchez and Evelyn Davis were killed in a pile-up crash near Williams on March 13. Arizona DPS says the crash happened after cars attempted to avoid a jackknifed commercial vehicle on I-40.



The two people who were killed in a northern Arizona pile-up crash on March 13 during a snow storm have been identified.

What we know:

Juan Beltran Sanchez, born in 1970, of Chino Valley, and Evelyn Davis, born in 1961, of Ganado, were killed in the crash, Arizona DPS said.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on I-40 near milepost 159.

Arizona DPS says the crash happened when drivers tried to avoid a "commercial vehicle that jackknifed." That's when another commercial vehicle jackknifed, hit other cars and killed Sanchez and Davis.

By the numbers:

In total, the pile-up included 22 vehicles, including 13 passenger cars. Thirty-six people were involved in the crash, 16 were transported for medical treatment, and two people, Sanchez and Davis, died.

What they're saying:

Arizona DPS detailed more about what happened, saying, "The collision initially blocked westbound I-40 in an area with guardrails on each side and included a jack-knifed tractor-trailer, which completely blocked the highway. Multiple vehicles, including additional tractor-trailers, failed to properly brake or slow down, colliding into the blocking vehicles. Multiple passenger vehicles were rear-ended, pushing them into and, in some cases, under crashed tractor-trailers. The collision caused a fire, which quickly spread to the other involved vehicles and burned in excess of 20 hours. Firefighters, State Troopers, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) personnel, and tow truck operators actively worked relentlessly during this time to reduce the fire, provide care, and/or clear the scene."

Investigators say, at the time of the crash, the road was covered in snow and ice.

What's next:

The investigation into this crash remains active, and DPS said it'll take a bit to investigate because of the number of cars and people involved, and the extensive fire damage.

"Damage to the roadway and other infrastructure within the incident area as a result of the collision and subsequent fire is currently being evaluated by ADOT engineers," DPS said.

Map of the area where the crash happened: