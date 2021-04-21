Video: Interstate 41 snowy pileup in Wisconsin caught on camera

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Video: Interstate 41 snowy pileup in Wisconsin caught on camera

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Winter Weather
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Dashcam video of the Washington County pileup

William Van Aacken shared with FOX6 News this video of the snowy pileup that happened on I-41 in Washington County on Wednesday, April 21.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A snowy pileup that happened on I-41 in Washington County was captured on camera by a motorist on Wednesday, April 21. 

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid I-41 from State Highway 60 to the north county line of State Highway 28 due to the series of multi-vehicle accidents spanning that entire stretch of interstate.

The entire stretch of Interstate was closed as first responders assess and triage three separate chain reaction accidents due to weather-related factors.

Car camera captures snowy pileup in Washington County

William Van Aacken shared with FOX6 News this video (rear-facing) of the snowy pileup that happened on I-41 in Washington County on Wednesday, April 21.

The three main areas of concern are in the area of County Highway D in the Town of Wayne and the areas of State Highway 144 and Cedar Creek Road in the Town of Polk.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Dashcam video of the Washington County pileup

William Van Aacken shared with FOX6 News this video of the snowy pileup that happened on I-41 in Washington County on Wednesday, April 21.

Significant traffic delays will occur as emergency operations continue along that entire stretch.

Milwaukee County’s push for marijuana legalization

April 20 is the unofficial marijuana holiday known as 4-20. While some people celebrate, others spend the day reflecting on cannabis reform legislation.