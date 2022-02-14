Expand / Collapse search
I-95 reopens in Fredericksburg after multiple vehicle crashes triggered by morning snow

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:41AM
News
FOX 5 DC

I-95 northbound shutdown in Fredericksburg after multiple vehicle crashes

Authorities say multiple vehicle crashes have closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area Monday.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities say numerous vehicle crashes caused the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area for about an hour Monday.

Officials say a morning burst of snow made it necessary to clear the roadways closing I-95 northbound near mile marker 129.

"VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, if possible, to allow crews to safely remove snow, treat the roads and provide emergency workers room to respond," officials told FOX 5. The highway was reopened around 7:30 a.m.

In January, hundreds of drivers were stranded on I-95 in the Fredericksburg for nearly 24 hours after a large snowstorm hit the D.C. area a day earlier.

The state commissioned investigation into the winter weather catastrophe that left drivers stranded is expected to be completed on March 15, according to a spokesperson from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office.
 
 

VDOT released the following information for what drivers in the area should know:

VDOT crews are actively treating roads for spot icing

If you will be traveling, allow extra time for your trip, slow down, and increase following distance between vehicles

Use additional caution while traveling on bridges, ramps and overpasses, which freeze first due to lower pavement temperatures, and on secondary roads carrying light traffic volumes

Residents are encouraged to consider that if their driveway or sidewalk is too icy or slick for walking, road conditions may also be slippery