'I forgive you': Mother of teen killed by Buckeye driver begs for answers

The Brief After nearly five years, the mother of Anaiah Walker says she continues to look for answers surrounding her daughter's May 2020 hit-and-run death in Buckeye. Sherika Rhymes, Walker's mother, says she forgives the person who did it and asks for them to turn themselves in.



It's been almost five years since 16-year-old Anaiah Walker was struck and killed in Buckeye.

No suspect has been found.

What they're saying:

"Today would have been my daughter's 21st," said Walker's mother, Sherika Rhymes, in an interview on April 21.

Flowers, balloons, and a sparkly pair of shoes adorn Walker's gravesite for her golden birthday.

Her family is seeking answers nearly five years after her tragic death.

What we know:

On May 22, 2020, the 16-year-old was struck while standing in the median of I-10 near the Watson Road exit in Buckeye. The driver took off, leaving Walker dead.

"We want answers," Rhymes said, holding back tears. "My family is here today. I don't stand alone. We're exhausted."

Prior to her death, police say she had been a victim of child sex trafficking. But the rest remains a mystery.

Silent Witness is offering a $12,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Investigators were able to determine some details about the car that hit Walker.

"Detectives gathered up broken car parts left at the scene, tested and analyzed them, and were able to determine the unknown suspect was most likely driving a 2016-2018 Honda Civic LX or LE," Buckeye Police Spokesperson Carissa Planalp said.

Walker's family says someone out there knows why and how exactly she died. They're asking for answers.

"I forgive you already, I do. I've asked the most high to forgive you as well, and give you a conscience to come forward," Rhymes said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Anaiah Walker (Buckeye Police Department)

Map of the area where the crime happened:

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.