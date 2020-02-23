‘I hope the children are found’: Idaho Governor supports Lori Vallow’s extradition

One week away from her extradition hearing, Lori Vallow, the mother of two kids who haven't been seen in five months, could be sent back to Idaho soon.

Now, the Idaho Governor, Brad Little, is speaking out about the search for 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow. They were last seen in September.

He's waiting for prosecutors in Madison County, Idaho, where the initial arrest warrant stems from, to get him the necessary paperwork to get Vallow extradited.

"Come to our office. We'll run it through the system and well send it back and it'll go to Hawaii for extradition. I hope there is justice and I hope the children are found," he said.

This case dates back to when the family lived in Arizona.

A legal expert breaks down what's next for Vallow when she faces a judge for the second time on March 2. On Feb. 20, she was arrested and accused of two felony counts of desertion of children along with three misdemeanors.

Her lawyer attempted to reduce her $5 million bond, but it was denied and she remains in jail on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Chandler-based criminal defense attorney, Marc Victor with Freedom Law, who does not represent Vallow, says the extradition process should be done quickly.

All that needs to be done now is for Vallow's identity to be verified, he said. On Friday, Kauai County prosecuting attorney Justin Kollar asked that the next hearing on Vallow's potential extradition be extended until the second week of March because he believes the prosecution needs more time to bring in necessary evidence and witnesses.

The only thing Vallow can contest is her identity and the legality of her arrest.

"Once they get over that hurdle the judge is gonna order the extradition to happen and then some agents from Idaho will be dispatched. They're probably already there waiting," he said. "It will be my guess they gotta bear the burden of the transport they gotta show up in Kauai and pick her up transport her back to Idaho but you can pretty much bet your bottom dollar that that's gonna happen."

