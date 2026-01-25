‘I will not be deterred’: AG Kris Mayes doubles down on ICE criticism despite backlash

The Brief Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is doubling down on her criticism of federal immigration enforcement despite the resignation of her law enforcement liaison. Mayes launched a new website for residents to report and upload evidence of potential misconduct by ICE agents operating within the state. The attorney general previously warned that aggressive federal operations could lead to armed conflicts under Arizona’s "stand your ground" laws.



Attorney General Kris Mayes is pushing back on critics after warning that ICE operations could run up against Arizona’s stand your ground law.

"I will not be deterred from speaking out or criticizing the Trump administration for its ongoing abuses of power and its trashing of our sacred Constitution," Mayes said.

The backstory:

Mayes is punching back at her critics and claims her comments could incite violence with ICE. Last week, the Democrat warned in multiple interviews that ICE agents may clash with Arizonans' self-defense and an armed population with "stand your ground" laws.

"Arizonans do not want masked agents entering their homes without warrants. It is un-American and threatens the rights and safety of everyone in our state," said Mayes. "ICE’s behavior is destroying the public’s trust in law enforcement and putting every American, including local law enforcement, in danger."

Not everyone agrees with her. On Friday, Mayes' law enforcement liaison, David Harvey, resigned in a two-sentence letter addressed to Mayes. Harvey joined some law enforcement groups in calling her words dangerous. But Arizona's top cop says that's the opposite of the truth.

"The idea that I would want the life of any member of law enforcement put in danger is wrong, offensive, and an outright lie," Mayes said. "Danger to law enforcement is the very thing I want to avoid in Arizona."

What's next:

The Attorney General's Office is launching a new website to post pictures of possible unlawful activity by ICE agents. Mayes is also calling on President Trump to calm tensions across the country.

Mayes' statement regarding her recent comments on ICE activity, and the recent events in Minneapolis:

"I want to speak directly to Arizona law enforcement and reiterate my support and appreciation for the work you do every day to keep our state and its people safe.



I have seen firsthand as your attorney general the dedication and commitment you bring to a job that is inherently dangerous. You will always have my full support.



Despite how right-wing media has mischaracterized recent comments I made about ICE and the danger its actions pose to public safety, the idea that I would want the life of any member of law enforcement put in danger is wrong, offensive, and an outright lie. Danger to law enforcement is the very thing I want to avoid in Arizona.



But I will not be deterred from speaking out or criticizing the Trump administration for its ongoing abuses of power and its trashing of our sacred constitution — which I took an oath to uphold. An oath that I take seriously with every ounce of my being.



And I will not accept the hypocrisy from Republican legislators and candidates for office who have twisted my words but remained silent after Donald Trump pardoned the rioters who assaulted and beat capitol police officers on January 6th, 2021.



Arizonans do not want masked agents entering their homes without warrants. It is un-American and threatens the rights and safety of everyone in our state.



But we have all witnessed the increasingly chaotic and dangerous activity of ICE agents in cities across the country.

And this month, two Americans, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti have been killed at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis. The federal government has also become openly hostile to state and local law enforcement organizations in Minnesota that are attempting to keep their state safe.



Because of what is happening in this country, I have become increasingly concerned for the safety of Arizonans and state and local law enforcement if the Trump administration surges a large number of poorly trained agents to our state.

ICE’s behavior is destroying the public’s trust in law enforcement and putting every American, including local law enforcement in danger. It will take years if not decades to undo the damage that has been done over the past twelve months.

The Trump administration must stop this chaos and destruction and pull this country back from the brink.

I will always stand in support of Arizona’s sheriffs and police departments, and my office will continue to work with our state, local, and tribal partners to keep Arizona safe and peaceful. I urge the Trump administration to do the same.

And as long as I am Arizona’s attorney general, I will never waver in my defense of the United States Constitution and the rights it guarantees the people of this great nation. Thank you. God bless Arizona and God bless America."

