Phoenix non-profit offers ice-cream social to help single parents battling cancer

Bruster's Real Ice Cream is hosting an ice-cream social event that will help a Phoenix non-profit organization on July 1.

Proceeds will benefit The Singletons, a non-profit organization that supports single-parent households battling cancer.

The Singletons is a Phoenix-based nonprofit that has been around since 2005 honoring single mother Michelle Singleton who lost her life to cancer 16 years ago and continues to value The Singletons mission.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mention The Singletons and 25% of the proceeds will come right back to Singletons families affected by cancer.

More on the non-profit:

https://www.thesingletonsaz.org/







