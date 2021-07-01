Phoenix Suns tickets on sale for NBA finals

article

With the NBA finals coming up, the Phoenix Suns tickets are on sale for the general public.

The Phoenix Suns are heading to the finals for the first time since 1993, and game one and game two will be at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Before tickets went on sale, die hard fans were lining up to secure their spot for the next game.

Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com



More Arizona stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters