Investigation underway after ICE vehicle rammed during attempted vehicle stop: FBI

The Brief The FBI is launching an assault on a federal officer investigation following an incident in Avondale. The incident began on the morning of Oct. 23, and involved the ramming of a vehicle with two ICE officers inside.



FBI officials have released details surrounding an incident in the Phoenix area that involved Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What we know:

Per a statement, the incident happened during the morning hours, when ICE officers were attempting a vehicle stop.

Investigators said the vehicle did not stop, and then attempted to return to a home. When the vehicle arrived at the home, the ramming incident happened.

FBI officials said there were two ICE officers inside the vehicle when the ramming took place.

In separate statements, officials with both the FBI and Avondale Police say they were not involved with the ICE activity.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say when exactly the incident began, nor did they reveal where it began.

What's next:

An FBI spokesperson said they are opening an assault on a federal officer investigation as a result of the incident.

"The results will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Arizona for a charging decision," read a portion of the brief statement.