Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until WED 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic Museum

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX 5 NY

Iceberg wall collapse at Titanic museum

3 people were hurt when a wall made out of ice to simulate an iceberg collapsed at a museum developed to show the history of the Titanic.

Three people were hurt when an iceberg wall collapse at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

In a statement, the owners of the attraction say the three people were taken to a hospital but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all who were affected, including the first-responders," owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said.

"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind," they said.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The Titanic Museum says it allows "passengers" to experience the environment of the Titanic including touching "a real iceberg."

Other attractions allow them to reach their hand in 28-degree water, walk the grand staircase, and try to stand on a sloping deck.  The attraction also hosts weddings.

The museum reopened on Tuesday but the museum anticipates it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg to be rebuilt.

The owners say they are reevaluating our quality and safety guidelines and will make any necessary modifications.