iHeart Living Room Concert raises nearly $8 million to aid in fight against COVID-19



The iHeart Living Room Concert for America raised nearly $8 million for two organizations providing COVID-19 related aid: Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.



RELATED: Watch Mariah Carey, Sam Smith and The Backstreet Boys’ performances from the iHeart Living Room Concert

More than 8 million viewers tuned in to watch the March 29 event. The concert featured remote performances from superstar entertainers like Alicia Keys, Billie Joe Armstrong and Sam Smith. Even the Backstreet Boys managed to pull off a social-distanced rendition of their 1999 staple, “I Want It That Way.”

“Our goal from the start was to ‘do good’ at a tough time in the world. And that we were able to accomplish anything of that sort is because of the amazing artists who participated in this event, our producing partners, iHeart Media, and the outpouring of support from our employees, viewers and corporate partners,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates



Those who weren’t able to watch the special on Sunday can check out the whole show on iHeartRadio’s YouTube page until April 1.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.