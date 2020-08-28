IKEA and LEGO team up to create storage boxes for bricks that kids can also play with

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:02 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

IKEA and LEGO team up to create storage boxes for bricks that kids can also play with

Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Lego Disneyland replica

A Texas man enjoys his Lego Disneyland replica while in quarantine.

LOS ANGELES - It’s a new and simple solution to the messiness that comes with LEGOS — storage boxes.

IKEA and LEGO partnered up to develop new solutions to facilitate play at home and revealed the outcome of their collaboration on Thursday.

The collaboration, called Bygglek, is simple. White boxes, which come in various sizes are designed to store hundreds of bricks. The boxes are covered in Lego studs, which allows easy stacking, moving and and building upon.

Rasmus Buch Løgstrup, designer at the LEGO Group said, “BYGGLEK is more than boxes. It is storage and play intertwined.”

RELATED: Un-bee-lievable! Beekeeper builds fully functioning beehive entirely out of LEGOs

Children can choose to store their projects inside, and proudly display their creations on top.

“What if we could turn that perceived mess into something wonderful?” Løgstrup said.

According to the companies, BYGGLEK aims to encourage play and infuse more fun into storage around the home.

RELATED: Texas man enjoys Lego Disneyland replica at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Play is an important and powerful way for children to learn and grow. However, children and adults sometimes have different views about play and creativity at home,” the company announcement read. “IKEA and LEGO brands wanted to create a storage solution that itself offers a fun and playful experience.”

BYGGLEK can be used with any existing and future LEGO elements.

The collection will be available in existing IKEA retail channels in North America beginning Oct. 1, 2020.