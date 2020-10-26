‘I’m still in shock’: Father remembers his daughter, 20, killed in crash

A grieving family remembers a 20-year-old woman killed in a three-car crash on Oct. 17.

The wreck also took the life of a 14-year-old boy when it happened in Glendale near 117th and Glendale avenues. The crash is still under investigation, and police say speed and impairment are factors.

Family members say this tragedy was preventable and that Jadalynn Pasion, 20, had her whole life ahead of her.

Jadalynn Pasion, 20, was killed in a Glendale crash on Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of Jerome Pasion

"I was in shock that whole day. I'm still in shock right now," said Jerome Pasion, her father. The last nine days have been a nightmare for him, facing a cruel reality accepting that his firstborn and only daughter is gone.

The suspect vehicle rear-ended her black car headed westbound on Glen Harbor Boulevard. Pasion was in the passenger seat of the car as her boyfriend drove. Her family friend, a 14-year-old boy, sat in the back.

Advertisement

Due to the impact, her car got pushed into an oncoming silver sedan. She and the teen did not survive.

A father remembers his daughter

"She was always striving to go further," he said. She was known as a family-oriented and humble woman, obsessed with K-Pop music.

Pasion says his daughter just graduated college to be a medical assistant but recently decided to follow in his footsteps and join the Army.

"It's heartbreaking knowing she wanted to do that in the future," he said.

Investigators say there were two women in the suspect vehicle and did not sustain major injuries.

"It's sad to say and it pisses me off that the drunk driver always survives and the victim always passes away. Gone," Pasion said.

He remembers the last conversation with his daughter as an important one, saying he will always cherish the father-daughter bond they shared.

"I can't have that anymore. It's sad but life goes on. I gotta move on. I just gotta think happy thoughts about what she meant to me, to us as a family, to everyone," Pasion said.

She was laid to rest over this past weekend.

To help the family in their time of need, visit their GoFundMe account.