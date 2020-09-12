Impaired driver rear-ends Phoenix Fire Engine, authorities say

A 43-year-old man is accused of driving impaired and crashing into a Phoenix Fire Engine in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 12.

Around 2 a.m., the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was in the area of Indian School Road and 31st Avenue when authorities say he read-ended a Phoenix Fire Engine.

After the crash, the driver reportedly drove into a light pole where he came to a rest. Firefighters gave first aid to the driver and then called Phoenix Police to assess the driver.

He was cited for allegedly being impaired but was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

No firefighters were injured in the crash and it remains under investigation.