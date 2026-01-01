Suspect in deadly shooting between rival motorcyclists extradited to AZ, booked into jail

The Brief A third suspect in connection with a deadly shooting between rival motorcyclists has been extradited to Arizona after being arrested in South Carolina. Police say 36-year-old Scott Kikes was shot multiple times on Nov. 28 by 53-year-old Job Martinez while they were stopped at a traffic light near I-17 and 7th Avenue. Martinez was also killed after being hit by a car. Michael Zavala, made his initial court appearance on Jan. 1. He's accused of murder and robbery charges.



A suspect in a deadly confrontation between rival motorcycle riders in Phoenix has been extradited to Arizona and booked into jail.

The backstory:

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 28. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a motorcycle crash near Interstate 17 and 7th Avenue and found a motorcyclist with multiple gunshot wounds. Another motorcyclist was also found with life-threatening injuries. A third man involved, who was driving a car, was not hurt, but was at the scene.

Both motorcyclists were taken to a hospital where they died. They were identified as 53-year-old Job Martinez and 36-year-old Scott Kikes.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Investigators say both motorcyclists were stopped at a red light when one of them opened fire.

"The driver of a car nearby saw the man shooting and hit him with his car, causing life-threatening injuries," Sgt. Jen Zak said.

Related article

Martinez was identified as the alleged shooter. He died after being hit by a car. Kikes was identified as the shooting victim.

The driver was detained, but was ultimately released, pending further investigation.

Update:

The third suspect in connection with the deadly shooting, 50-year-old Michael Zavala, was arrested in South Carolina and has been brought back to the Valley to face charges. He made his initial court appearance on Jan. 1 and was booked into jail on murder and robbery charges.

Michael Zavala

Zavala is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Another suspect, 37-year-old Nicholas Sheehan, was arrested last month and booked into jail.

Nicholas Sheehan (MCSO)

Map of where the shooting happened