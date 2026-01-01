Chandler Police shoot, kill man who allegedly threatened to harm his child

The Brief Chandler Police shot and killed a man Thursday evening near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard after he reportedly called authorities and threatened to harm his young daughter who was in the vehicle with him. At least one officer opened fire during the encounter at approximately 5:45 p.m., and the suspect died at the scene. The Mesa Police Department has been called in to conduct an independent investigation.



A man was shot and killed by Chandler Police Thursday evening after authorities say he threatened to harm his young daughter.

What we know:

The Jan. 1 shooting happened near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m.

"A man called Chandler Police and made threats to harm his young daughter, who was in the vehicle with him," Chandler Police said. "After continued communication in which the man repeated threats toward the child, officers stopped the vehicle near 210 N. McQueen Road. During the encounter, at least one officer fired their duty weapon."

The man died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The man was not identified.

What's next:

The Mesa Police Department will investigate this shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened