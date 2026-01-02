Arrest made in deadly Mesa apartment shooting

article

The Brief Robert Garcia, 18, allegedly shot his family member on Jan. 1 at an apartment complex near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue. The victim, 35-year-old Richard Garcia, died at the hospital. Robert Garcia is accused of second-degree murder.



A man accused of shooting and killing his family member at a Mesa apartment complex has been arrested.

What we know:

Mesa Police say officers on Jan. 1 responded to Alma School Road and Southern Avenue for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene, they found 35-year-old Richard Garcia with multiple gunshot wounds.

Garcia was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Robert Garcia, was arrested. Police say he is related to the victim and the shooting happened during an argument.

Robert Garcia is accused of second-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how the suspect and victim are related. No other details on what led up to the shooting were released.

