Arrest made in deadly Mesa apartment shooting
MESA, Ariz. - A man accused of shooting and killing his family member at a Mesa apartment complex has been arrested.
What we know:
Mesa Police say officers on Jan. 1 responded to Alma School Road and Southern Avenue for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene, they found 35-year-old Richard Garcia with multiple gunshot wounds.
Garcia was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Robert Garcia, was arrested. Police say he is related to the victim and the shooting happened during an argument.
Robert Garcia is accused of second-degree murder.
What we don't know:
Police did not say how the suspect and victim are related. No other details on what led up to the shooting were released.
The Source: The Mesa Police Department