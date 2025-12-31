Sad update in Camila Mendoza Olmos search; Michael Abatti appears in court | Nightly Roundup

article

Officials give sad update in search for Camila Mendoza Olmos; new documents released in the case of Rebekah Baptiste; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for New Year's Eve, Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

1. Sad update in search for Camila Mendoza Olmos

(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The search for a missing Texas woman has come to a sad end.

Big picture view:

Bexar County authorities have identified a body found during an open-field search as missing Camila Mendoza Olmos. Her body was found just a few hundred yards from her home.

(Help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.)

2. New developments in Rebekah Baptiste case

Newly-released police records have provided more details in the death of Rebekah Baptiste (pictured).

Dig deeper:

A Phoenix Police report shows that the 10-year-old sought help at a gas station nine months before her death, but investigators closed the abuse probe after her father and his girlfriend claimed her injuries were self-inflicted.

3. Police using technology to track NYE gunfire

As the Valley prepares for New Year's Eve, one police department is going to use a specialized technology, along with dedicated patrol, to look for illegal gunfire.

What you can do:

Authorities are reminding the public of Shannon's Law, which made it a felony in Arizona to discharge a firearm within city limits or near occupied structures.

4. Masking to be mandatory at Banner Health locations

((Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

The new year is coming with a new requirement at Banner Health facilities.

What they're saying:

"Given the exponential increase that we’ve seen in flu activity in the environment that we work, we are instituting mandatory masking in all of our buildings where patient care is being provided," said Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer Marjorie Bessel.

5. CA farmer accused of killing AZ wife appears in court

(Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

A California farming mogul accused of murdering his estranged wife in Pinetop has appeared in an Arizona courtroom, a day after he was extradited to Arizona.

The backstory:

Abatti, 63, is accused of killing his estranged wife, Kerri Ann Abatti, who was found shot at her Pinetop home back in November.

A look at your weather for New Year's Day

