Glendale Police to use ShotSpotter tech to track New Year’s Eve gunfire

The Brief Glendale Police are using ShotSpotter technology and a dedicated fireworks task force to differentiate between holiday celebrations and illegal gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Officials are reminding residents of Shannon’s Law, an Arizona law making it a felony to discharge a firearm within city limits, as the department prepares for a high volume of calls.



As the Valley prepares for a loud New Year’s Eve, the Glendale Police Department is using specialized technology and dedicated patrols to distinguish between holiday fireworks and illegal gunfire.

What we know:

Police are utilizing ShotSpotter, a system of strategic microphones designed to detect and triangulate the location of gunshots in real time. Officers get immediate alerts via a smartphone app, which spokesperson Moroni Mendez said is vital for response times and evidence gathering.

"I happen to be close by, my phone goes off, I check it real quick, and I realize, 'Oh, I'm around the corner and I still see the person with the firearm in hand,'" Mendez said.

Distinguishing between celebratory noise and gunfire is particularly difficult on New Year’s Eve. To manage the volume, ShotSpotter analysts at a central headquarters review audio clips to verify sounds before alerting police.

Glendale has also designated a specific task force to handle the expected surge in illegal fireworks calls, allowing other officers to focus on high-priority emergencies.

Dig deeper:

Authorities are reminding the public of Shannon’s Law, which made it a felony in Arizona to discharge a firearm within city limits or near occupied structures. The law was named for 14-year-old Shannon Smith, who was killed by a stray bullet in her Phoenix backyard in 1999.

"By doing so, you can kill someone, you can severely injure someone, and you can face severe consequences to include jail time," Mendez said.