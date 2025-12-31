Mandatory masks starting New Year's Day at Banner Health locations

The Brief Starting Jan. 1, all patients, visitors, and staff at Banner Health facilities must wear masks in areas where patient care is provided. The requirement follows an "exponential increase" in flu activity caused by a subvariant of influenza A that is not perfectly matched to this year’s vaccine. To ensure compliance and protect high-risk individuals, masks will be made available at all public entrances to Banner locations.



The new year is coming with a new requirement at Banner Health facilities.

What we know:

Starting New Year's Day, masks will be mandatory at all facilities due to a surge in flu cases.

Anyone heading into a Banner Health facility will need to grab a mask because of the rise in flu cases. It is a requirement for all patients, visitors, and staff at Banner locations starting Jan. 1.

"Given the exponential increase that we’ve seen in flu activity in the environment that we work, we are instituting mandatory masking in all of our buildings where patient care is being provided," said Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer Marjorie Bessel. "Our top priority is to protect our patients, staff, and the communities we serve by reducing the spread of the virus."

Big picture view:

Banner officials said the new subvariant of influenza A is leading to higher infection rates.

"Unfortunately, this year, the vaccine is not a perfect match for the most dominant strain that is circulating," Bessel said. "So one of the Type A influenza strains that is circulating is not a perfect match for the vaccine. The vaccine still will provide protection for the most terrible outcomes, which is hospitalization and death from influenza. So we still recommend, if you haven't gotten vaccinated, that you do."

By the numbers:

Maricopa County health officials reported a 75% increase in cases this month, with 666 cases of flu being treated.

Why you should care:

Mandating masks helps keep everyone safe, but especially those at a higher risk.

"So that can include individuals who are over the age of 65, those that are immunocompromised or those that have multiple other health conditions, as well as those that are very, very young," Bessel said.

Masks will be available at all public entrances to Banner facilities.

What you can do:

Anyone feeling ill can reduce the spread by wearing a mask in crowded areas, washing your hands frequently, staying home, and staying up-to-date on recommended vaccines.