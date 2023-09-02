Impairment played role in Laveen crash that killed woman, injured 2 others, police say

A woman is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a crash in Laveen overnight.

Phoenix police say impairment may have played a role in the collision near 35th Avenue and South Mountain early Saturday morning.

The woman was driving northbound down 35th Avenue when she reportedly crossed into incoming traffic and struck a vehicle going southbound, detectives say.

She died from her injuries at the scene. Two other people were seriously hurt in the crash but are expected to survive.

No names were released.

Where it happened: