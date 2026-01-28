Impairment suspected in Phoenix crash that killed woman: PD

The Brief Tianna Jones, 29, died following a crash on Jan. 27 near 35th and Northern Avenues. Police say two drivers were also hurt in the crash. Impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision.



Police believe impairment played a role in a crash near a Phoenix intersection that left a woman dead.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 27 near 35th and Northern Avenues.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the crash scene, they found two vehicles involved. Both drivers were hospitalized, with one suffering from serious injuries. One of the car's passengers, 29-year-old Tianna Jones, was taken to a hospital where she died.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe one vehicle was heading northbound on 35th Avenue when it crashed into the second car, which was going southbound.

"Impairment is believed to be a factor in this collision," police said.

