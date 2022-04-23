'Really inspiring': Man with brain cancer takes on 18th Annual Pat's Run in Tempe

The 18th Annual Pat's Run was held in Tempe on April 23 in honor of the legendary Pat Tillman, the former NFL star who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

20,000 people showed up for the run put on by the Pat Tillman Foundation, and one special fan has overcome all the odds to run.

"It's just really inspiring," said Joe Demeulenaere. "This is one of my favorite days."

Demeulenaere has been a part of Pat's Run for 11 years, and after two years of running virtually, the event is back in person.

"Just amazing, incredible, I was feeding off of the energy of the crowd," he said. "Just being around so many like-minded people who are coming together to support the same goals, support the same cause."

Pat Tillman was a lifelong inspiration for Demeulenaere. He grew up watching Tillman play at ASU, then with the Cardinals.

"Pat Tillman was just all about passion, whatever he did, he did with passion," he said.

That passion and determination played a big part in Demeulenaere's life too. He was diagnosed with brain cancer eight years ago and lost his eye to the disease.

After his last procedure, he could barely walk, let alone run, but he never gave up.

"To be able to come here and compete, be with all these other people after two years of virtual runs to see 20, 30 thousand people here for the same cause," he said.

While cancer may have taken a lot from him, Demeulenaere says there are parts of him that no disease can ever touch.

"It can't take…my mind, can't take my soul," he said. "I just like to step out of my comfort zone push myself and see what I'm capable of."

