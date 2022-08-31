Interim Phoenix Police Chief named ahead of Jeri Williams' retirement

article

The city of Phoenix named an interim police chief on Aug. 31 as the current chief, Jeri Williams, is set to retire.

"New Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan is a forward-thinking leader who understands the need to modernize public safety. With council approval of his contract today, I look forward to his arrival here and to working with him to make Phoenix a stronger, safer city," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

As interim chief, Sullivan will receive a $232,000 salary and benefits.

"The initial term will be 12 months and may be extended for up to 24 months, the length of which will be determined by the parties," city officials said.

Williams will retire sometime this summer, the department announced on May 3.

"After much prayer and consideration and in consultation with my family and city leadership, I have decided to make a change," Chief Williams said in a statement. "There is never a perfect time to transition but the time feels right for me now to step aside. Just like when I felt called to do this job, I also feel called right now to go in a new direction, allowing me the rare opportunity to prioritize family and explore future endeavors."

No official date for her retirement has been given.

