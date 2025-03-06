Interstate 10 crash leaves 1 dead; US Rep. Al Green is facing censure | Nightly Roundup

article
From a crash on Interstate 10 that left a person dead to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Multi-car crash on Interstate 10 leaves 1 dead
A deadly crash has resulted in the closure of a portion of westbound I-10 in the West Valley.
2. U.S. Rep. Al Green is facing censure, what does that mean?
The U.S. House voted Thursday to censure Congressman Al Green following his ejection from the chamber during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress earlier this week.
3. Arizona prison inmates say there are massive issues with healthcare services
The ACLU is seeking a receiver to improve healthcare for inmates at Arizona prisons while agencies like NaphCare and ADCRR are defending their efforts. FOX 10's Justin Lum has more.
4. 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix
Phoenix Police, Glendale Police and DEA agents were on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning. No officers were injured, but a suspect is dead.
5. U-Haul crashes into a home in Mesa
A U-Haul driver crashed into the front of a home in Mesa on Thursday. The crash happened near University Drive and Lindsay Road.