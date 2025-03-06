Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, White Mountains
7
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:45 PM MST, Pinal County

Interstate 10 crash leaves 1 dead; US Rep. Al Green is facing censure | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 6, 2025 6:39pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a crash on Interstate 10 that left a person dead to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Multi-car crash on Interstate 10 leaves 1 dead

Featured

Deadly multi-vehicle crash prompted I-10 closure in the West Valley
article

Deadly multi-vehicle crash prompted I-10 closure in the West Valley

A deadly crash has resulted in the closure of a portion of westbound I-10 in the West Valley.

2. U.S. Rep. Al Green is facing censure, what does that mean?

Featured

Rep. Al Green censured after removal from President Trump's speech
article

Rep. Al Green censured after removal from President Trump's speech

The U.S. House voted Thursday to censure Congressman Al Green following his ejection from the chamber during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress earlier this week.

3. Arizona prison inmates say there are massive issues with healthcare services

Featured

'It's a battle': Arizona prison inmates cite healthcare delays amid ACLU's latest move in legal saga
article

'It's a battle': Arizona prison inmates cite healthcare delays amid ACLU's latest move in legal saga

The ACLU is seeking a receiver to improve healthcare for inmates at Arizona prisons while agencies like NaphCare and ADCRR are defending their efforts. FOX 10's Justin Lum has more.

4. 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

Featured

1 dead following officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix
article

1 dead following officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

Phoenix Police, Glendale Police and DEA agents were on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning. No officers were injured, but a suspect is dead.

5. U-Haul crashes into a home in Mesa

Featured

U-Haul crashes into front of Mesa home
article

U-Haul crashes into front of Mesa home

A U-Haul driver crashed into the front of a home in Mesa on Thursday. The crash happened near University Drive and Lindsay Road.

Nightly RoundupNewsAlerts