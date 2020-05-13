Investigation into deadly shooting underway in Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a deadly shooting.

The incident happened near the area of 71st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to officials, officers who arrived at the scene found an adult male dead, with gunshot wounds.

A search for the suspect is underway. According to police, the suspect may know the victim, and is driving a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.

A second shooting happened the same night just after 7 p.m. near McDowell Road and 37th Avenue. A man was found dead at a home after police responded to a report of a fight.