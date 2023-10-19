Investigation underway after woman dies in Glendale house fire

A woman pulled from a burning home near 43rd Ave. and Bell Rd. was hospitalized in critical condition on Thursday, but later died from her injuries.

Phoenix firefighters were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m.

Firefighters say two other people were inside, but made it out safely and were found in the backyard.

An investigation into how the fire started is underway.

"At this time, the fire will be under investigation, but it's a tri-level home, and we do have damage to the very top floor," said Capt. Kimberly Ragsdale.

Officials say two other people live in the home, but were not there at the time of the fire.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area