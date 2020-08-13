Investigation underway following deadly crash on I-17

article

Phoenix Fire officials say three people are dead following a big crash on I-17 during the afternoon hours of August 13.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-17 at Dunlap. Fire officials say crews responded to the area for reports of an accident involving multiple vehicles. When crews arrived, they learned that a total of five people were involved in the crash, with three of them declared dead at the scene.

Two other people, according to fire officials, were taken to the hospital in serious condition. An investigation by DPS is underway.

ADOT officials say I-17 was closed for some time as a result of the crash, in both directions. The northbound lanes have subsequently reopened.