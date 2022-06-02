Investigation underway following officer involved shooting on northeastern Arizona native reservation

Law enforcement officials in northeastern Arizona say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the night of June 2.

While officials with the White Mountain Apache Police Department say they are investigating an "emergency situation,": and that all residents are currently deemed safe, officials with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the incident is an officer-involved shooting.

While officials with NCSO say a suspect is in custody, they do not know the status of the officer involved.

We are expecting updates from the White Mountain Apache Police Department.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Other Arizona Stories

(Click here for interactive map)