Investigators release photos, video of hit-and-run in Chandler

Tonight we're seeing new surveillance video from a hit-and-run accident. Chandler police are looking for the driver who hit a woman in a wheelchair.

Police aren't disclosing the age of the victim but they have shared photos to find the person responsible.

Surveillance video shows the moments a dark Dodge Caravan left the scene of a hit-and-run in Chandler. Police say the man took off after allegedly hitting a woman in a wheelchair on North California Street and Ray Road. Chuck Eades, who walks this road twice a day, says it's a cause of concern.

"This time of day, especially Monday through Friday, there's a lot of people pulling in front of people, speeding," Eades said. "And I know every now and then, you'll see a policeman watching for speeders and yeah, it's kind of hectic here."

Chandler police have confirmed the woman hit is in serious conditions.

Chandler police say they're looking for a Hispanic man with a mustache who was wearing a dark hat. The Dodge Caravan has damage to its driver's side bumper.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782 - 4000.