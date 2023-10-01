Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
High Wind Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Iowa firefighter arrested and charged in 13-arson spree

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
9673e464- article

Kendall Eugene Rhoads, 60 (Credit: Grundy County Sheriff's Office)

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa - An Iowa firefighter has been arrested and charged in a string of arsons. 

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Kendall Eugene Rhoads has been charged with 13 counts of arson and one count of reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor.

Authorities said back in April, they investigated multiple fires that were mostly set in ditches with some spreading to nearby corn fields. Other fires also broke out in buildings and abandoned properties. 

RELATED: Iowa woman faked cancer diagnosis to rake in thousands in donations: police

Rhoads was arrested on September 28. 

Authorities said he served as a firefighter for six years. They also said after setting the fires, he would then arrive at the scene with his colleagues to put the fires out. 

Deputies said the case would not have been solved without the help of the public. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 