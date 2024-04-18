Iran fires ‘air defense batteries’ after sounds of explosions heard

Iran fired "air defense batteries" early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

It was still unclear whether the country was under attack.

IRNA reported that defenses were fired across several provinces but did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire.

People across the area reported hearing loud sounds and semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported sounds of blasts and "loud noises" in the area.

Commercial flights began diverting their routes in western Iran early Friday in response to the reports of "explosions" over the city of Isfahan.

The incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.